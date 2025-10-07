Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

