Head-To-Head Contrast: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Fresenius SE & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 3.93% 17.53% 7.17% Fresenius SE & Co. 5.09% 9.33% 4.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Option Care Health and Fresenius SE & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $5.00 billion 0.89 $211.82 million $1.25 21.86 Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion 1.29 $509.67 million $0.53 25.81

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Fresenius SE & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 4 8 0 2.67 Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33

Option Care Health currently has a consensus price target of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

Summary

Option Care Health beats Fresenius SE & Co. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other neurological disorder; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand diseases; therapies for women with high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. The company markets its services through patient referrals, including physicians, hospital discharge planners, hospital personnel, health maintenance organizations, and preferred provider organizations. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.