Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 238367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

