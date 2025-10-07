Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $251.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
