Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:

10/3/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – United Parcel Service had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2025 – United Parcel Service had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

9/11/2025 – United Parcel Service had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

9/7/2025 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $98.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

