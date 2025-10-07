Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,343 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $651.94 and a 200-day moving average of $608.08. The stock has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

