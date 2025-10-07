Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Fortive by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

