Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $926,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,570 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

