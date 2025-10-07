Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to Hold at Rothschild Redb

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rothschild Redb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Sonova stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. Sonova has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

