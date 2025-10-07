Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$56.36 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$24.96 and a one year high of C$57.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

