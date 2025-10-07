Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Declines By 27.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 266,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.6 days.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

