SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 83517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.67.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,142.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

