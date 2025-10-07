SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.03 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 2209930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 610,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

