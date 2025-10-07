Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.51 and last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 1264294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

