Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82. The company has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.