FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Position Cut by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

