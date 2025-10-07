Q3 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Cut by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

DXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Shares of DXT opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm has a market cap of C$618.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.18. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$6.04 and a 52 week high of C$10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95.

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

