Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 2264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised Tele2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Tele2 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tele2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Tele2 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Tele2 had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a yield of 238.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Tele2’s previous dividend of $0.10. Tele2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About Tele2

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

