QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

