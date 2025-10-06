KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

