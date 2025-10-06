Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

