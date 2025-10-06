Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $331.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

