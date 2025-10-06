Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $212.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,356 shares of company stock worth $235,092,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

