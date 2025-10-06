Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

