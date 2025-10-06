Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 32,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $581.08 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.03.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

