Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

