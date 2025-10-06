Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $245.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $248.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.