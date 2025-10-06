Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJH opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

