Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Increased by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $504.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

