OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 422.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $762.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

