Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $295.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

