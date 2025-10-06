Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6%
NYSE CAT opened at $498.48 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $504.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.99 and its 200 day moving average is $379.06.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
