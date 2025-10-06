Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE CAT opened at $498.48 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $504.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.99 and its 200 day moving average is $379.06.

Caterpillar last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

