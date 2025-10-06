Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stake Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.49 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.