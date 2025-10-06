Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

