JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $151.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PEP stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

