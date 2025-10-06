Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.50 and a 200 day moving average of $297.73. The stock has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

