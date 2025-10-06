Heck Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $498.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $504.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.53.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

