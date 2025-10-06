Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $357.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $358.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.90. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.