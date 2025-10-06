Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 16.2% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

