Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 132 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

CRM opened at $240.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $260.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $566,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,001,197.74. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,747,868. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

