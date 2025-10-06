Joule Financial LLC Has $16.22 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,923,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

