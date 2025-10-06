PUREfi Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

PUREfi Wealth LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $209.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.