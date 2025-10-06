PUREfi Wealth LLC Sells 193 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

PUREfi Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

