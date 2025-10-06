Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Decreases By 32.8%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 6.7%

EVLVW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.73. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.08.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

