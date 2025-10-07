Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 8th. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $79.8910 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $37,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,124.16. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BSET. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bassett Furniture Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

