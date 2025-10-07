Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Lottery.com Price Performance

Shares of SEGG stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Lottery.com has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $26.45.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 85.38% and a negative net margin of 2,484.16%.The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

