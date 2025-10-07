Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Rallybio has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.10.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 5,473.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

