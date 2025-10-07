5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on 5E Advanced Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

In related news, Director Ascend Global Investment Fund purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,830,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,407,261. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,597,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,590,721.50. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 203,053 shares of company stock valued at $710,686. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.94% of 5E Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

