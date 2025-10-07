Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.7%

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

