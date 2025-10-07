Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $149.15 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $153.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

